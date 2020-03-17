Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 1,046,467 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046,467 shares during the period. Cemex SAB de CV makes up about 0.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of Cemex SAB de CV worth $32,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 18.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 285,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 45,221 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 15.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

NYSE:CX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.19. 1,003,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,494,551. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.36. Cemex SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

