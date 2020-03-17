Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 22,100 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 251,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 17,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,576,000 after buying an additional 1,724,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 363,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDA traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. 8,345,212 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86.

