Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 666,729 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,729 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 1.23% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 6.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGS traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,953. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

