Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,767,107 Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,767,107 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,615,000. Banco Bradesco comprises about 1.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Banco Bradesco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,140,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,560,000 after buying an additional 1,786,932 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,867,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,698,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $2,098,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at $86,415,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

BBD stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,078,796. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

