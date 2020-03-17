Oaktree Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,359 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.84% of Afya worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFYA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Afya by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 55,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFYA traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. 25,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,195. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Afya in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Afya has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.53.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

