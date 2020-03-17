Oaktree Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 276,726 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 4.88% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $23,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 12,688.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BCEI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

NYSE:BCEI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,420. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.36 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.69. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.