Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 1,151,319 Shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,151,319 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 1.95% of Verso worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verso by 203.6% during the third quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 297,542 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Verso by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,121,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,251,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 184,270 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verso by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial lowered their price objective on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NYSE VRS traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,276. The company has a market cap of $385.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. Verso Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. Verso had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verso Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

