Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 79,271 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79,271 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up approximately 0.7% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 9.21% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $36,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.43. 26,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,878. The company has a market cap of $231.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 47.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,121,646.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

