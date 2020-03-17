Oaktree Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 85,503 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.34% of YPF worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the first quarter worth $114,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in YPF during the first quarter worth about $12,605,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in YPF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

YPF traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.51. 289,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,502,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.39. YPF SA has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF SA will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. Citigroup downgraded YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Santander lowered shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

