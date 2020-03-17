Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,761 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.26% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 65,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.70. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,507. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 46,205 shares of company stock worth $197,539 and have sold 393,113 shares worth $2,148,305. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Securities began coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

