Oasis Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Alibaba Group makes up about 3.0% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,543 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 366,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,928 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,650,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $350,062,000 after purchasing an additional 78,709 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

BABA stock traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,743,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $460.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.48 and a 200 day moving average of $195.79. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

