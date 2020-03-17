OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.0226

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 47.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000431 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Liqui, Binance and HitBTC. OAX has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $92,249.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018607 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.02228137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00192507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034941 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035629 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

