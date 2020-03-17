Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCDO. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,299.13 ($17.09).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,346 ($17.71) on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 996.92 ($13.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,169.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,247.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of -45.78.

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total transaction of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

