Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 59,713 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,758 shares of company stock worth $497,151. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 155,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,608,320. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.31%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.