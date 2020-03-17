Ocean Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.11 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 58.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $19.17 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018501 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 406.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.26 or 0.02222885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00193721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

