Odyssey Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $2.50 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Bit-Z and LBank. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.02237035 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 379.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00037215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,270,306,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, FCoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, Upbit, Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

