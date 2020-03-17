OKB 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $207.48 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, OKB has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00066812 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a market capitalization of $209.95 million and approximately $207.48 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.40 or 0.04093654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039416 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004061 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

