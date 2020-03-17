OKCash (OK) Price Reaches $0.0201

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bleutrade. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $6,257.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,056,605 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

