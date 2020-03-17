Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Director Craig R. Callen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Director Craig R. Callen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,383. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

