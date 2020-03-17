Omni (OMNI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $146.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Omni has a market cap of $552,908.28 and approximately $146.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00018766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptohub, C-CEX and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00639070 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010171 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,875 coins and its circulating supply is 562,559 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org.

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.