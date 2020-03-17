OMV’s (OMVKY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OMV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of OMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OMV has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OMVKY traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 74,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,649. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.43. OMV has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

