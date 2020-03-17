One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from to in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of One Group Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. One Group Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.69.

STKS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,053. The company has a market cap of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. One Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of One Group Hospitality by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 62,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About One Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

