OneLedger (OLT) Market Cap Hits $833,531.65

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One OneLedger token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, UEX and Kucoin. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $833,531.65 and approximately $115,480.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OneLedger has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.67 or 0.04000320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018467 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012619 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OneLedger Token Profile

OneLedger (OLT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,575,262 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io. The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OneLedger

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, CoinEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

