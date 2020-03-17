ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,690 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.39% of ONEOK worth $121,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 305,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. The company had a trading volume of 589,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,246,372. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.72 per share, with a total value of $307,200.00. Insiders have bought a total of 50,401 shares of company stock worth $1,801,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

