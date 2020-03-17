OneRoot Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.80 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $1.80 million and $5.63 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00055687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00067026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.11 or 0.03957653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039415 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

