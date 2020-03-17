OneSavings Bank’s (OSB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 485 ($6.38).

Shares of OSB opened at GBX 259.20 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 401.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 387.92. OneSavings Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 275.80 ($3.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 461 ($6.06).

About OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

