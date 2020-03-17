OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) Given $7.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned OneSmart International Edun Gr an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 50,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 34,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

ONE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 5,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

