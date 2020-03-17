Open Platform (OPEN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $389,406.92 and $182.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018663 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 403.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.02229583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00192796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035396 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

