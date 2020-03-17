Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,550 shares during the period. Open Text comprises about 6.9% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Open Text worth $103,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Open Text by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OTEX shares. BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pi Financial raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

OTEX stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 996,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $771.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.