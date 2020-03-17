OpGen (OPGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $10.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.01. OpGen has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Get OpGen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.