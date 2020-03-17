Oportun Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OPRT) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 24th

Oportun Financial’s (NASDAQ:OPRT) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, March 24th. Oportun Financial had issued 6,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 26th. The total size of the offering was $93,750,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of Oportun Financial’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $357.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

