Oppenheimer Cuts salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $165.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

salesforce.com stock traded up $11.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.42. 10,228,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,249. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 677.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.10. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $812,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 395,206 shares of company stock valued at $69,319,346. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

