Oppenheimer Upgrades Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to Buy

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $12.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,590,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,740. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.