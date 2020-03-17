Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Board of Directors Announces Share Buyback Plan

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.95.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, reaching $46.40. 1,478,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,670,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

