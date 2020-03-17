Orbitcoin (ORB) Trading Down 38.3% This Week

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00001563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $266,101.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded up 340.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00662521 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00057811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00864199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00033895 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00179708 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007409 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00108018 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

