Orbs (ORBS) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Orbs token can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Orbs has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbs

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,050,295,902 tokens. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ProBit Exchange, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

