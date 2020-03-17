O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.25.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.48. 8,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,001. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $298.53 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $335,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,913,000 after acquiring an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,952,000 after acquiring an additional 161,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $69,080,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

