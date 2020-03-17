OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

OGI has been the topic of several research reports. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $661.23 million and a PE ratio of 28.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 4.14. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$4.11 and a 1-year high of C$11.30.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

