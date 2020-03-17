Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Stake Lowered by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 173,794 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned 1.44% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 17,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.83. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.13.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

