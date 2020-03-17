Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at B. Riley

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 148.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Get Orion Group alerts:

ORN opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Orion Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 851,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.