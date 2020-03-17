Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Purchases $10,050.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Glenn W. Snoke purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,483. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. 38,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,896. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORRF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 43,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

