Oscar Bernardes Acquires 5,000 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Stock

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.40 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mosaic Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $227,080,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $36,901,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter worth $32,784,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

