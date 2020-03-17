OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by 361 Capital LLC

361 Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. 361 Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of OSI Systems worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in OSI Systems by 46.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,601,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $90,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,298. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.02.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.