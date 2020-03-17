Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Osisko gold royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

OR stock opened at C$8.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -5.38. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.90%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

