Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 2.1% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.87. 17,964,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,690,227. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $91.23 and a 52 week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

