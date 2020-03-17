Otter Creek Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Halliburton makes up about 1.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,877,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,049,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,817 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 31,566,930 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $772,443,000 after buying an additional 4,870,119 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after buying an additional 5,765,964 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,135,895 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $125,676,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,764,529 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,118,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.14. 36,136,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,373,334. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $32.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,056,073.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

