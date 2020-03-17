Otter Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 454,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,104,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,949,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 494,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX traded up $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,020,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.