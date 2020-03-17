Otter Creek Advisors LLC Sells 13,498 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. FLIR Systems accounts for about 2.7% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of FLIR Systems worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. Raymond James raised shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,213. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.23. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

