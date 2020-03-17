Otter Creek Advisors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Hologic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,359,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

