Ouroboros (OURO) Price Down 30.1% Over Last Week

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Ouroboros coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. Ouroboros has a market cap of $1.12 million and $21,658.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ouroboros alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018561 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 336.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.02228263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00192200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00034849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ouroboros

Ouroboros’ total supply is 17,453,873 coins and its circulating supply is 9,899,217 coins. The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en.

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

Ouroboros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ouroboros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ouroboros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.